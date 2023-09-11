(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is hopeful Congress can move forward efficiently in producing a new farm bill.
After a month-long recess, U.S. Senate members returned to Washington, D.C., earlier this month, and the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to do so this week as both chambers have at least one pending objective--the 2023 Farm Bill. Speaking on his weekly farm call, Grassley says getting a farm bill done is paramount for farmers and ranchers to know any updates or removal of programs headed into 2024.
"The chair and ranking member of the Senate Ag Committee were suppose to put pen to paper during the August work period," said Grassley. "Now that Congress has returned to Washington, it's time to get down to business and move through the committee and floor processes. We have to start seeing some texts very soon."
The current farm bill expires at the end of this month. However, Grassley has expressed optimism that a final bill could be completed by the end of this year. The New Hartford Republican believes federal crop insurance should remain in the bill.
"Despite intense drought conditions, the farm safety net has provided farmers confidence to continue their operations," he said. "With all the uncertainty that farmers have to navigate, we had to get a farm bill done on time so that they have one less thing to worry about. Then they'll be able to look five years into the future as far as federal ag policy is concerned."
While the House historically has provided its version of the farm bill first, robust debates over supplemental nutrition assistance program cuts and work requirements have slowed progress. Grassley says there is still a lot of work to do but hopes to see texts of the bill put forward later this month.
"We've had disputes over SNAP, over preference pricing, and there's probably a few other things that are somewhat disputed," said Grassley. "It's very necessary if we're going to get a five-year farm bill this year, we needed texts in a sense, yesterday. While that's not possible, it if can be done yet this month, I think we have a good chance of getting something done."
Grassley and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst have expressed support for temporary extensions of the current farm bill. But, Ernst has previously told KMA News that it could take through early 2024 to formulate a final bill.