(Washington, D.C.) -- Amidst inflation and a looming economic recession, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is highlighting possible legislation regarding relief and protections for the middle class.
In late July, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced a second consecutive quarter of gross domestic product, or GDP, contraction, which meets the traditional definition of an economic recession. At the same time, the Bureau states the Consumer Price Index for all consumers rose 9.1% over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted. Previously, Grassley introduced two pieces of legislation, the Middle-Class Savings and Investment Act and the Family and Community Inflation Relief Act. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says inflation has impacted how adequate tax breaks are for middle-income families and students.
"The incentives to save and the benefits you get from filing your income taxes when there's credits in there, they're worthless now with 9% inflation," said Grassley.
Among the provisions listed in the bill are the Child Tax Credit and Non-Child Dependent Credit, Child and Dependent Care Credit, American Opportunity Tax Credit, and Student Loan Interest Deduction. Grassley says the goal is to have those provisions reflect inflation.
"We call it indexing if you want to use the technical term, but it's updating the tax code to reflect the realities of 9% inflation," said Grassley. "It would also be automatic in future years, even if we have just 2% inflation."
Additionally, the Middle-class Savings and Investment Act looks to expand the current 0% tax bracket for capital gains and dividends and align it with the top of the current 22% tax bracket. For 2022, Grassley says this would adjust from just over $41,000 for individuals or $80,000 for married couples to $89,000 or $178,150, respectively. The bill would also increase the maximum credit amount and expand the eligibility for the Savers Credit.
Both bills are currently under review by the Senate's Committee of Finance.