(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those planning a thorough vetting of President Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
Confirmation hearings began in Washington Monday morning for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated to fill the pending High Court vacancy left by Associate Judge Stephen Breyer's retirement. Grassley is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting the hearings this week. In an interview with KMA News as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he has no questions about Jackson's credentials or experience. However, he's concerned about what calls "basic things."
"How does she approach the Constitution?" asked Grassley. "Is she a person that believes in the living Constitution--which means you're going to interpret it almost any way you want to? Or, does she believe in the original intent of the Constitution, as written by the Constitution writers, and keep pretty much to that basic document?"
Grassley also questions Jackson's interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.
"When it comes to the interpretation of the laws of Congress," he said, "does she see herself as a super legislator, or does she herself as someone that interprets the law, and if the law doesn't fit the needs, does she feel she needs to change that, or is that up to Congress to change that? Obviously, article one (of the Constitution) says the legislative powers of the Constitution are given to the Congress of the United States."
Grassley says it'll be late this week at the earliest before he decides his vote on Jackson's nomination.
"There's a whole record to go through," said Grassley, "and I'll hear all my colleagues ask those questions. But, but reflecting on an oral answer to make a judgment, I'm probably going to wait until we have some things in printed form. So, that may get me well into next week before I announce my support."
If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson would become the first black woman to be an associate judge on the Supreme Court.