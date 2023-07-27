(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among the lawmakers continuing to push for additional oversight on the prescription drug industry.
On Wednesday, the Senate Finance Committee, by a 25-1 vote, advanced the Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act, which among other things, would delink pharmacy benefit managers' compensation from the price of the drug, which would remove an incentive for PBMs to favor higher priced drugs. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley voiced his support for the legislation, which also lifted some provisions from the PBM Oversight Act of 2023 he introduced last week. The New Hartford Republican says additional oversight on PBMs is long overdue.
"They help determine the price, they determine the rebates, they determine what drugs are on a specific formulary," said Grassley. "They have a great deal of power and nobody knows what they do."
The legislation would also ban spread pricing, which is when a PBM charges Medicaid more for prescription drugs than they pay, and ensure pharmacies receive accurate payments under Medicaid. While other committees have also passed PBM reform bills, the Finance Committee has jurisdiction over Medicare and Medicaid, which comprise a large portion of U.S. health spending. Grassley adds that PBMs have considerable sway in the pricing of prescription drugs.
"Do they benefit the insurance companies, the pharmaceutical companies, themselves as PBMs, you as a consumer, or the local pharmacist," he said. "Nobody knows and they have such a big influence on the price drugs we ought to know. That's what this legislation is all about."
However, Grassley notes this isn't the first legislation passed in a Senate committee to add additional oversights on PBMs.
"In February, the Senate Judiciary Committee also put out a bill that I sponsored and five bills that I led dealing with the price of pharmaceuticals as well," said Grassley.
In March, the Senate Commerce Committee passed the Pharmacy Benefits Manager Transparency Act, co-led by Grassley, which primarily would look to end pricing schemes done by PBMs and is estimated to save taxpayers $740 million over the next 10 years if passed.