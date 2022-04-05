(Washington) -- Kentanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court is all but assured--despite opposition from Iowa's senior senator.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced Monday he would vote against Jackson's nomination to the High Court. Grassley's decision came during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, in which the committee split on sending her nomination to the full Senate. After the committee's 11-to-11 vote, the Senate voted 53-to-47 in favor of Senator Chuck Schumer's motion to break the deadlock, and send her nomination to the floor for confirmation. Grassley stated his objections to Jackson during his weekly public affairs program, saying she was soft on crime, and that she favored legislating from the bench. He cited her handling of the First Step Act as an example.
"The First Step act doesn't allow any consideration of adjustment of sentences on retroactivity," said Grassley. "She applied that to some people that were convicted before the First Step Act was passed. That's just one example of legislating from the bench. In fact, it was so back when she was a district judge, that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned her."
Three Republican senators--Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah--announced their support of Jackson Monday. Coupled with the Democratic majority's support, Jackson is expected to be confirmed in the full Senate. Currently a judge on the District of Columbia's federal appellate court, Jackson is expected to succeed Associate Judge Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year.