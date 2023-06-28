(Clarinda) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley accuses the FBI of covering up information connected to the Hunter Biden investigation.
Grassley discussed the continuing investigation into President Biden's son's business dealings during a town hall meeting in Clarinda Wednesday morning. Specifically, Grassle seeks information redacted from form 1023 alleging an alleged bribery scheme between Hunter Biden, then-Vice President Biden and a Ukranian businessman.
"I want to make that document public," said Grassley. "It's unclassified. The FBI's making it tough to do. (Kentucky Congressman James) Comer was going to subpoena it, and did. Then, the FBI said, 'well, can't we just bring the document up to the hill, and let your committee members read it there?'"
While saying he read the document's unredacted version provided by a whistleblower, Grassley claims members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability received a copy with two lines regarding the alleged phone calls removed.
"I go the Senate floor to give a speech," he said, "and tell the world that I read this document that talks about 17 phone calls--two between Vice President Biden, and 15 between Hunter Biden. Now then, the press asks me if I've listened to these phone calls. No. I don't even know where they are. I just know that this document has reference to them, and what the FBI is doing to follow up?"
Grassley calls for accountability from the FBI in the investigation.
"It looks to me like they're trying to cover up stuff," said Grassley, "when they strike out the two lines that refer to the phone calls between the vice president and this guy, etcetera, etcetera. I want to get this document released so that you can read it--not just me."
Grassley also attacked Biden's immigration policies during his appearance at the Page County Courthouse's Page Room. He says a new president is necessary if Biden can't stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. The senator's appearance is part of his 99-county tour of the state. Other stops took place in Red Oak, Glenwood and Corning Tuesday, and Mount Ayr Wednesday.