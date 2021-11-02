(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is calling for more transparency and accountability from online marketplace operations.
Grassley participated in a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday morning examining Big Tech's role in the sales of goods and services over the internet, and the dangers the public face in purchasing materials online. In his opening remarks, Grassley says Americans increasingly rely on the internet for purchasing everything from health care products to baby formula, iPhone chargers and even automobile parts.
"Thanks to the internet, we can now purchase nearly anything from nearly everywhere," said Grassley. "Companies of all sizes can reach new customers from all over the world. In the same way, counterfeiters and other criminals are exploiting online platforms. These activities threaten consumer safety, and businesses' bottom lines."
Unfortunately, Grassley says criminals are using online platforms to sell counterfeit and stolen items that can be harmful to consumers.
"Criminals can easily open online storefronts on e-commerce marketplaces," he said. "Criminals operate under fake names, and stolen identities. They use false credentials. If a marketplace takes them down, these criminals simply resurface under a different storefront identity--all the while, their listings look authentic to unsuspecting customers."
Grassley has introduced Senate File 1159, a bill included in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. He says the bill will provide legitimate businesses with more information to shore up the integrity of their supply chain. Likewise, he says consumers should have the same confidence buying online as they would from a mortar-and-brick store.
"Consumers have to rely on the accuracy of online listings," said Grassley. "So, if a product listing consists of misleading images, or fake reviews, it's more likely that the consumer will be likely to be tricked into purchasing a counterfeit or stolen goods."
Iowa's senior senator adds that efforts by Big Tech companies to police fraudulent online sales operations are a good first step, but not enough. He says it's essential that businesses and platforms work with law enforcement to identify criminals selling counterfeit and stolen goods online.