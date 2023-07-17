(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is weighing in on the latest developments in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the United States is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to aid in their ongoing war with Russia as part of an $800 million aid package. The move has sparked some concerns from humanitarian advocates due to the weapon being banned in at least 100 countries due to their greater risk of impacting civilians. During his weekly public affairs program, Grassley was questioned whether or not he believed sending the specific weapons was a U.S.-driven escalation of the war.
"I don't think we can consider the United States sending cluster munitions to Ukraine to use as an escalation," said Grassley. "Because, Russia has already used cluster bombs."
The Biden Administration says the cluster munitions could boost Ukraine's counteroffensive to reclaim territory seized since Russia invaded in February 2022. While not knowing when the war will end, Grassley also says Ukrainian forces appear set on keeping their sovereignty.
"Ukraine, which is a much smaller country, has shown their devotion to preserving their democracy and Putin has not made much progress in the 500 days of warfare there," he said. "I think Ukraine is pushing back."
The New Hartford Republican adds that he is hopeful it can find an end within the next 100 days to continue receiving funding from the U.S.
In other foreign relations matters, Grassley, along with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, have introduced the "Retired Officers Conflict of Interest Act," which would require public reporting on retired service members who work on behalf of foreign governments and create civil penalties for retired officers who break the law. Grassley says the move is to help protect national security.
"The people that work or lobby for foreign countries have a lot of military knowledge and from their work with the Defense Department they've had a lot of national security information," said Grassley. "We want to make sure that's protected and know who they're working for and what they're doing."
Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House by Democratic Representatives Jason Crow and Suzan DelBene.