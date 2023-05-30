(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is hailing a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court rolling back provisions under the Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS.
Last week, the High Court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency in the case Sackett vs. EPA regarding the Biden Administration's WOTUS rule. Mainly, the case revolved around wetlands that would be under the jurisdiction of the Clean Waters Act, with the court stating there must be a continuous surface connection between the wetland and a body of water. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley called the decision a win for Iowa's farmers.
"It undoes the possibility of the EPA violating almost every private property in Iowa," said Grassley. "The Farm Bureau put out a map a few years ago that if WOTUS went ahead, that it would possibly give federal regulation to 97% of the land surface in Iowa."
Grassley was among over 45 Republican senators who filed a brief with the court a year ago, arguing the proposed EPA regulations went too far and violated the rights of property owners. The ruling stripped away a 17-year-old opinion from former Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy, which the New Hartford Republican says was too broad.
"That said if a wetland has a 'significant nexus' to a navigable river which means it didn't need to be directly connected to a navigable river and the EPA could regulate it," Grassley explained. "They took full advantage of that Kennedy decision and did what WOTUS is trying to do and I hope they withdraw WOTUS now."
Thus, Grassley also calls the latest High Court ruling a significant victory in restoring property rights.
"The ability of a family farmer to run his farm without worrying about whether he's violating some sort of federal regulation," he said. "It makes very clear that any wetlands that are going to be regulated need to have a direct connection to a navigable river."
Though the Trump Administration eased the regulations under the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, President Biden's EPA reinstated the WOTUS standards enacted by President Obama.