(Tarkio) -- Like many KMAland residents, an area congressional representative is among those coping with the aftermath of Wednesday's severe storms.
Property owned by Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves suffered heavy damage from the rare December storm system. Graves described the damage at his farm near Tarkio on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"On our place, we lost our largest hay barn," said Graves, "took the entire roof off, rafters and everything. It just stripped the whole thing off and laid it in the driveway. We lost several outbuildings and livestock buildings. People all over the district--all over northern Missouri--kind of experienced the same thing. A lot of home damage, a lot of trees are down, a lot of people without electricity."
Graves, who was at home at the time of the storm, says the wind storm sounded like a freight train when it came through the area.
"It's just hard to imagine we get that kind of wind in a front that's coming through," he said. "It's not a tornado, it's not a hurricane, it's just a high wind--an extraordinarily high wind."
Despite the extent of the damage in the region, Graves questions whether the storm qualifies for a national disaster declaration. The Tarkio Republican, however, hopes Federal Emergency Management Agency relief will be involved in the recovery.
"You know, we're hoping and we're trying to lower the threshold on a lot of these disasters like this, to allow FEMA to come in," said Graves. "I don't think we'll see a national disaster (declaration), simply because it's such an isolated area in terms of what Washington looks at. But, certainly FEMA could play a part."
Graves is sponsoring a bill that would change the definition of what FEMA considers a small disaster relief project from $35,000 to $1 million. After receiving bipartisan House approval, the measure moved to the Senate. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: