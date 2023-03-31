Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.