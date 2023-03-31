(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is hailing the passage of a bill designed to streamline the permit process for energy-related infrastructure projects.
By a 225-204 vote earlier this week, the U.S. House approved H-R 1. Dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act by supporters, the bill would expedite the development, importation and exportation of energy resources. Among other things, the bill would waive environmental review requirements and other specified requirements under certain energy laws, and eliminate certain restrictions on the import and export of oil and natural gas. Graves, who chairs the House's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, spoke in favor of the bill on the House floor.
"Broadly speaking, this bill is important for so many reasons," said Graves. "From increasing domestic energy production, to encouraging the production of critical minerals, to modernizing the need for process for energy and other infrastructure projects, this bill does exactly what the title says."
The Tarkio Republican says the bill focuses on streamlining the permit process under the Clear Water Act, and preventing what he called "its continued abuse" in blocking energy infrastructure project.
"Many projects that require water quality certifications under section 401 are critical to our nation's energy production," he said, "such as natural gas pipelines, LNG, coal export terminals. Division C of the bill makes clear that states cannot block important energy projects on grounds outside the Clean Water Act."
Speaking at a news conference following the vote, Graves says the bill stops "the weaponization" of the project permit process.
"What Republicans are about is water quality," said Graves. "So, we want to make sure permits are denied or granted based on water quality. We in no way take away states' opportunities to increase that, decrease that--that's up to them. But, we want to make sure those permits are granted or denied based on water quality."
Additionally, the bill would prohibit the president from declaring a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing--a type of process used to extract underground energy resources. It would also direct the U.S. Department of the Interior to conduct sales for the leasing of oil and gas resources on federal lands and waters as specified by the bill. All but four Democrats voted against the bill, which faces an uncertain future in the Senate.