(Washington) -- U.S. House members recently voted to continue funding for aviation safety and infrastructure programs.
By a 351-69 vote, the House approved the Secure Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration for the next five years. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves--the ranking member of the U.S. House Transportation Committee--is among the bill's ardent supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says the bill addresses a number of current issues related to air transportation.
"We've had a lot of delays and cancellations with the airlines," said Graves. "So, we address that. We address general aviation--in fact, for the first time ever, we've got a general aviation title in there. In also includes funding for our small and medium-sized airports, which we have throughout Missouri and Iowa. It increases funding considerably--we go from $3 billion to $4 million. And, this is all paid for out of the Aviation Trust Fund."
Funding for the Aviation Trust Fund comes from the aviation fuel tax charged to aircraft jet fuel users or dealers. The Tarkio Republican says the bill also addresses workplace shortages by assisting pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, air traffic controllers and other airline personnel by removing barriers to their careers, and assists travelers impacted by flight delays or cancellations.
"We provide funding to help those individuals work through the very expensive process of getting those certifications--being able to work in those areas," said Graves. "Then, in the case of after the fact, if someone has had a flight canceled, or inconvenienced in any way, we make sure that the airlines make everyone whole--in fact, better than whole. Whether that's through reimbursement, or through credits to be able to fly somewhere else, or a couple of flights on top of that, make sure that they have adequate accommodations if they have to spend the night someplace, we make sure that's taken care of."
A companion bill was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Congressman Sam Graves here: