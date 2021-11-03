(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves backs a pair of bills designed to help small communities deal with disasters before or after they happen.
The U.S. House Transportation Committee recently approved the Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act, or SPEED Act. Graves, the committee's ranking member, introduced the bill on the House floor Wednesday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the Tarkio Republican says the bill's purpose is to help small communities rebuild faster after a disaster--without being buried in paperwork or constrained by red tape.
"In the past, about 95% of FEMA projects met what they called their definition of small projects," said Graves. "These projects always require less paperwork, and they get approved faster. Now, what we're seeing is, these projects are getting larger, and larger and larger, and more, and more and more expensive, and this program hasn't been updated in a long time."
Graves says the bill allows small recovery projects proceed under simplified procedures--giving communities more control and more tools to rebuild. Graves says he proposed the bill based on experiences with communities in his district still coping with the aftermath of the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
"Once I started doing some research," he said, "I started seeing that other communities across the country--whether it's from hurricanes or wildfire disasters--those communities are in pretty much the same boat as those communities who have been flooded from time to time. So, it ended up being a good bill that I got a lot of people behind, and it ended up moving forward."
Graves is also a cosponsor of the Resilient America Act, which would capture unspent funds from FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for pre-disaster mitigation, ensuring all expiring and unspent funds would still help communities prepare for and mitigate against disasters.
"Those go to our communities to make them more resilient for future disasters," said Graves. "It always launches a pilot program to help individuals make their homes more resilient for future disasters, and it doubles the funding stream for FEMA's pre-disaster mitigation programs. This is important, because $1 invested in disaster resiliency saves the taxpayers $6 down the road."
Graves introduced both bills along with Oregon Democratic Congressman Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Transportation Committee, and Nevada Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: