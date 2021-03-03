(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the massive COVID-19 stimulus bill making its way through Congress is anything BUT a relief bill.
Graves joined most U.S. House Republicans in voting against the $1.9 trillion measure championed by the Biden Administration in last weekend's vote. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Graves claims only 10% of the bill actually went to public health, and to help those struggling with the impact of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"This was a pork barrel bill," said Graves. "It was $2 trillion, which, if you think about that, that brings all of the COVID relief stuff up to about $6 trillion. That's $17,000 per person in the United States. For a family of four, that's $69,000 we have added to the debt within a year's time."
Though the bill included the extension of stimulus checks totaling $1,400 per person for people earning up to $75,000 and couples earning $150,000, $35 billion in rental and homeowner assistance, and more than $3.5 billion for the USDA to purchase and distribute food and agriculture commodities, the Tarkio Republican objected to some of the other items included in the bill.
"There's things like $112 million for the underground rail project in Nancy Pelosi's area," he said. "There's $135 million for the National Endowment of the Arts. There's $12 billion in there for foreign countries, and foreign aid. There's $200 million in there for the Institute of Museums and Library Services."
Graves says he did support the inclusion of funding to help schools reopen following COVID-related shutdowns.
"We need to do everything we can to get these schools reopened, so that these kids are back in, in person learning," said Graves. "But, yet, only 5% of the money that is going to schools is going to be spent this year. It's offset. It goes back to the next three-to-four years. COVID, I'm hoping, is long gone by then, or at least the crisis is over by the middle of this summer. So, why do we have money in there for schools when it's not going to schools to help combat COVID?"
The congressman adds this bill is different from ones previously pushed or approved during the Trump Administration.
"If you look at the bills in the past that were very bipartisan," he said, "and they were spent on things like Operation Warp Speed, which is how we got the vaccines approved and distributed in record time. It was spent on things like keeping hospitals open. Those are past bills. Those were bills designed to combat COVID. This was not."
Graves also opposed an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, saying that it will hurt small businesses. The relief bill is expected to pass in the U.S. Senate--minus the federal minimum wage hike. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.