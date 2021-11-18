(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the Biden Administration's policies are directly to blame for the nation's supply chain crisis.
The Tarkio Republican voiced his displeasure during a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing Wednesday into issues regarding supply shortages and disruptions into the delivery of materials to stores across the country. Graves, the committee's ranking member, says the general public is concerned about shortages as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. And, he says those testifying during the hearing represented essential workers experiencing the crisis' effects first hand.
"The companies and workers that you represent kept our economy running during COVID-19, during the pandemic," said Graves. "And, we all appreciate that work, and it's ongoing. But, the pandemic made us recognize that an efficient supply chain could benefit from increased redundancies and capacities."
While saying there isn't one simple solution to supply problems, and the high cost of transporting goods, Graves says the policies of Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are "making matters worse."
"The radical agenda that they continue to pursue through budget reconciliation and administrative actions increases energy and transportation costs," he said, "it discourages work, and it drives up already-skyrocketing inflation. All of this is exasperating the problem--it's not fixing it."
Graves says comments made by the president during an October 13th press conference demonstrated he has "no real plan" to solve the supply crisis.
"I was personally offended by his call for the private sector to step up, while his administration does very little but compound the problem," said Graves. "Specifically calling out terminal operators, railways, trucking company shippers and other retailers. The companies and workers are not here to provide cover to bail out the administration's bad policies. The 100 container ships sitting outsides the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach aren't magically going to go away."
Graves called on Biden to do "no more harm" with his policies, including those pushing COVID-19 vaccination mandates for companies employing more than 100 employees. Despite Graves' remarks, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday said that the number of containers still on the docks at the L.A. and Long Beach Harbors decreased by 32% since the addition of 24/7 operating hours backed by the Biden Administration.