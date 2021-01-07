(Washington) -- Wednesday's unrest in Washington prompted one KMAland congressional representative to remember another momentous day in history.
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was in his first year of his first term in the U.S. House on September 11th, 2001, when terrorists flying hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center in New York, then slammed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. KMA News interviewed the Tarkio Republican on that day, and again Wednesday, as protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol. Graves tells KMA News the violence during the Electoral College certification in a joint session of Congress was eerily similar to the atmosphere surrounding the 9/11 attacks. In both instances, Graves says confusion and uncertainty reigned.
"You have a body--the House of Representatives is made up of 435 members," said Graves. "We're not all in one spot. We're separated. That's part of protocol, as well. So, it makes it hard, because you worry about if your colleagues and friends are okay, and where they are, and if everything's all right with them. And, it's eerily the same. And. it's just unfortunate that we have a situation where our democracy is being attacked and called into question."
Graves was among the congressional representatives who opposed the electoral vote certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race. Late Wednesday evening, the Tarkio Republican voted in favor of objections to electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both objections were soundly defeated in the U.S. House. Graves says his objections were not of the electoral vote, itself, but of the seating of electors, and how some states conducted the elections.
"So, we have some states--and I'll use Missouri as an example--Missouri's returns came in three hours after it was all over," he said. "We knew the results. Everything was taken care of, and everything was secured. Yet, we had states that were still counting ballots four weeks after the elections, and find ballots in the trunks of cars, and stuck in people's desks. And, those inconsistencies--that's a real problem."
Election results were certified in all 50 states prior to Wednesday's electoral college confirmation. Graves was asked whether he regretted his opposition, considering the violence taking place Wednesday.
"Do I have regrets? No, I don't," said Graves. "But, I wish it did not happen. It's unfortunate, and this shouldn't be what it is about."
However, Graves criticized President Trump's handling of the crisis at the capitol building.
"He needs to show some leadership, and do just that," he said. "He needs to do more than just tweet to be peaceful. He needs to go on the air, he needs to do everything he can so that we can get things back under control, and proceed with the process. So, yes, he needs to show some leadership."
Trump later issued a statement early Thursday morning, pledging an orderly transition to Biden's administration, despite his opposition to the election results.