(Tarkio) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves calls it "the issue that won't go away"--the Waters of the U.S. rule.
On Thursday, the Tarkio Republican joined Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson--the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee--in hosting a round table discussion with area producers in Platte County regarding WOTUS. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says the Biden Administration restored a previous Obama Administration revision of the rule, which he believes is an overreach regarding regulation of the nation's waterways.
"They brought a new definition in called 'a significant nexus,'" said Graves. "What they said that if the water comes from anything with a significant nexus, the EPA had control over it. Well, that just about said anything. Even if it was a dry ditch that ran water when it rained, the EPA could come in and regulate that."
Graves says WOTUS was a change from the previous Navigable Waterways Rule, which prohibited the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating ditches, ponds and other bodies of water on private property. He says the round table was designed to inform landowners of the threat WOTUS poses to their properties.
"We had the round table to make sure people were aware of this," he said, "that the EPA is once again trying to come in on private property to regulate your dry ditches. If you have an old slew or an old wet spot in a field, they'll be able to regulate that. Anything that's got water in it--they'll be able to come in and regulate it. We're just trying to push back on that, and stop them from the overreach that they're trying to do."
Graves hopes that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week bodes well for eliminating WOTUS. By a 6-to-3 vote Thursday, the High Court ruled the Clean Air Act does not give the EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The justices are expected to rule on whether to limit the definition of "waters of the U.S." this fall.
"We're hopeful--it's a fingers crossed kind of thing," said Graves. "We have a Supreme Court now that is using the Constitution to make determinations and rulings, instead of political whims. But, we're going to have to wait and see."
You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: