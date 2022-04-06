(Washington) -- Small communities rocked by recent disasters will find it easier to receive FEMA assistance under a bill moving through Congress.
By a 414-to-11 vote this week, the U.S. House approved the Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster--or SPEED Recovery Act, which updates FEMA's small project threshold to allow more projects--particularly in rural communities--to move forward under a simplified approval process. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves spearheaded the bill in the House. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Graves says the bill increases the threshold from $139,000 to $1 million--which was Congress' original intent.
"In fact, 95% of most projects were supposed to fall underneath this small disaster program," said Graves. "So, overtime, inflation has increased. It's just gotten more, and more, and more expensive. What's happened is, a lot of our small and rural communities have had to spend more and more time and effort and money under a much stricter process."
The Tarkio Republican sponsored the bill in the wake of the Missouri River flooding affecting several northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa counties three years ago. Graves says many of those towns no longer qualified for FEMA assistance under the current threshold. He says the change will make a big difference for towns hit by future disasters.
"If they get caught in these disasters--it can be any natural disaster, not just flooding," he said, "but, if they get caught up in these, it's going to expedite the process immensely--make it much easier to apply, to get their dollars, and to get on with their lives and move forward, instead of these long, drawn-out processes it takes, and then they don't qualify because it hasn't been adjusted in 30 years."
The measure now goes to the U.S. Senate, where Graves expects swift passage. You can hear the entire interview with Sam Graves here: