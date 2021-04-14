(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says he's "cautiously optimistic" the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is changing its approach to flood prevention efforts.
Graves bases comments on the progress of a joint levee repair project in the wake of the 2019 Missouri River floods. Corps officials teamed up with representatives of the Atchison County Levee District, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and local landowners on the relocation of Levee L-536 further inland. The project is designed to allow better pooling, preventing penetration of floodwaters further inland. The Tarkio Republican lauded the teamwork involved in the project in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"Contractors worked nonstop," said Graves. "There was a need to get this done. The existing levee was so badly damaged by the flood, and the holes were so deep, we just simply couldn't fill the holes with soil and make it work."
Graves also saluted Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his flood work group for providing leadership to address post-flooding issues.
"You know, they're pushing very hard," he said. "They understand, the governor understands, all the governors understand just how devastating these floods can be to people's lives, and the priorities are all messed up right now. So, I'm very cautiously optimistic that we're going to see some change."
Graves says he's in a wait and see mode as to whether the corps is returning to the original intentions of flood prevention on river management protocol.
"Just not having enough storage space for the spring runoff, the spring melt is wrong," said Graves. "Not drawing down those reservoirs when the river is running low is wrong. You know, it's understandable when we have a very large rain event or something that creates some of these floods, but the fact of the matter is, the reason why we built the reservoirs and the system is to be able to manage the river in such a way that we can handle those."
The congressman says victims of the flooding two years ago are still dealing with the disaster's aftermath. You can hear the full interview with Congressman Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.