(Tarkio) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is giving high marks to Ukraine for its resistance to Russian attacks--and low marks for the Biden Administration's handling of the crisis.
The Tarkio Republican reacted to the continuing Russian war against Ukraine on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. Despite the Russian military's advances into the country, Graves says the Ukrainian forces and the nation's citizens are giving Vladimir Putin a fight he didn't expect.
"You know, Putin has really run into a buzzsaw," said Graves. "He was not expecting this from the Ukraine, he was not expecting the opposition, and it's just turned into a quagmire for him. So, you've really got to hand it to the Ukrainian people, and the military there. They're standing up to a Goliath."
Graves credits President Biden for rallying NATO nations and the rest of the world against Putin and Russia. Unfortunately, he says the president waited too late to implement sanctions against Russia--which believes could have stopped the Ukrainian invasion.
"He should have implemented those sanctions weeks ahead of time, so that Russia was hurting going into this, rather than after the fact," he said. "But now, with the world community getting on board and supporting the people of Ukraine, it's having an impact. And, getting the banking system on board, that made a big difference, as well, because now, you know, Russia's hurting even more, and those people that are in charge in Russia are hurting personally."
Graves, however, the U.S. must keep its defenses up against any retaliation from Russia--including possible cyber attacks that could cripple the country in many ways.
"That could come in the form of attacking our energy system," said Graves, "or, it could be attacking business. It could be attacking our banking system. But, it will be a cyber attack, if anything. And, that's what we have to worry about more than anything else. If they were to shut the grid down--the electrical grid--or the heating grid, it would have a devastating impact--especially in the middle of winter."
The congressman adds Biden must take action to increase domestic oil supplies in order to end the U.S. reliance on Russia. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: