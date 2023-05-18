(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves believes Congress and President Biden will avoid a U.S. budget default.
Negotiations continue between the two sides on an agreement to raise the federal government's debt ceiling before the June 1st deadline. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Graves expressed optimism that a deal can be reached.
"I don't thing there's an appetite in Congress to default on the debt," said Graves. "Republicans in the House, we passed a bill to increase the debt ceiling, but it has some conditions. We need to see spending under control. We just cannot control with the out-of-control spending that we're seeing in the federal government."
However, the Tarkio Republican says dollar figures attached to a settlement remain a moving target.
"We don't know exactly when the debt ceiling (agreement) will be reached," he said. "Sometime in early June is what the treasury secretary is saying. But, negotiations are ongoing, and hopefully, we'll have a resolution soon."
Approved along a party line vote late last month, the U.S. House's measure raises the nation's debt ceiling, with approximately $5 million in spending cuts.
"It pretty much is a lot of discretionary spending," said Graves. "It does do a little bit of spending cuts in the defense area. It goes through and finds all the programs that are duplicated throughout the federal government. It cuts a lot of those areas, and brings them down to just one."
Graves also cites billions of dollars of unused COVID relief funding that can be removed from the federal budget. President Biden is expected to cut short his Asian trip in order to return to Washington and resume negotiations with congressional GOP leaders over a debt ceiling agreement. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: