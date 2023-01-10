(Washington) -- With Republicans assuming control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves receives an important position.
On Tuesday, the Tarkio Republican was named chair of the House's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Graves has served as the committee's ranking Republican for the last four years. Returning to the committee was one of his reelection goals in 2022. In an interview with KMA News on Election Night two months ago, Graves says he hoped to provide oversight on the committee, and cut wasteful spending in that category.
"When you're pushing $1.2 trillion out as fast as it's being pushed out," said Graves, "there's going to be a lot of waste and abuse. We also have to make sure the administration is following the intent of the law, the letter of the law. They've tried to change it through rule making authority. So, that's going to be one of the first priorities in that transportation committee is those infrastructure dollars."
In a press release, Graves says he also planned to assist the committee implementing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law approved by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, and develop key authorizations for the nation's transportation and infrastructure systems, including a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, a pipeline safety bill, a Coast Guard bill and the next Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA.