(Washington) -- With action on a major transportation infrastructure bill at a stalemate in Washington, one KMAland lawmaker is offering a different approach.
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves recently proposed the Surface Transportation Advances through Reform, Technology and Efficient Review or STARTER 2.0. The Tarkio Republican's proposal would provide more than $400 billion over five years for federal highway, transit and motor carrier and highway safety programs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Graves says the bill would also reauthorize the surface transportation bill that's stalled in Congress.
"That has to be done before September 30th," said Graves. "We're actually in an extension right now from the bill that expired last year, because it didn't get finished last year--at least the reauthoriziation. One of the biggest problems with that is because of the partisan nature of the bill that was proposed by the majority party, and it went nowhere in the Senate. It looks like we're going down that same road this year, unfortunately."
Graves says his bill is different from transportation infrastructure bills backed by President Biden and congressional Democrats, which he believes focuses on too many "Green New Deal" initiatives.
"It focuses on traditional infrastructure," he said. "That is roads and bridges--you know, what is really important to every single person in the United States, being able to get to work, or get to town, or be able to go shopping, whatever the case may be. It strictly focuses on roads and bridges. It doesn't redefine infrastructure like the other bills that are being put out there."
With the Biden Administration breaking off negotiations with Senate Republicans, Graves questions whether any bipartisan compromise can be reached on a transportation bill.
"The way you get things done is through partnership," said Graves. "It's not through partisanship. It's unfortunate to see us go that direction. Hopefully, we'll be able to see a compromise, but I don't see path at least at this point."
You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: