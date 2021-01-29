(Tarkio) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is giving the thumbs-up to a plan outlining future navigation of the Missouri River.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its 2021 civil works plan, which provides funding for the corps to address water resource issues across the nation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says the plan includes the completion of a feasibility study for levee repairs--something he applauds. Graves, however, expresses concern about one portion of the plan, which calls for full navigation on the lower portion of the Missouri River by 2022, and the upper portion by 2025.
"I'm a little concerned by that time frame," said Graves, "but I'm very happy that they're taking a look at this, and they're moving towards restoring that navigation, and the flood control that goes along with that."
The Tarkio Republican says other flooding incidents could occur in the three-year gap for full navigation along the river.
"We had record floods in 2011 and 2019," he said. "We just don't need to see that, and we don't need to continue to throw billions of dollars into fixing and repairs along the Missouri as a result of flooding. That's just a lot of money that can be used in other areas. So, I would like to see it happen much, much faster. But, I do applaud the fact that the corps is moving in this direction."
The corps' plan also includes approximately $54 million for the repair of several navigation structures along the river that were damaged by flooding over the past few years. Graves lauds the corps for the work completed thus far.
"They got a lot of repair work completed in a very short amount of time," said Graves, "much more so that we ever expected. So, they were very aggressive on getting those levee repairs done. I've been up and down the river, and have taken a look at a lot of those repair sections. It happened at breakneck speed--and that's a good thing."
Graves is among area congressional representatives who have pushed the corps to make flood control its top priority in the river's management. He says the civil works plan is a step in the right direction.
"It remains to be seen if there's other priorities that pop up, and continue to hamper the efforts when it comes to navigation and flood control," he said. "But, time's going to tell us, and is going to show us, just how committed they are, and I hope that's going to be the case."
You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.