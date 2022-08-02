(KMAland) – Incumbent Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio cruised to a victory in the Republican Primary Tuesday night as he seeks a 12th term in office.
Graves was declared the winner in the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., garnering over 76% of the vote. Graves currently represents the wide-ranging Sixth Congressional District, which stretches from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River. In an interview prior to the election with KMA News, Graves said he wants to continue to represent his constituents and give them a voice in Washington, D.C.
"I think that's extraordinarily important because I don't represent D.C. -- it's the district -- and that's what I've been doing for some time now," said Graves. "The voters have blessed me with the the opportunity to do that, and I hope they give me the opportunity to do that for another term."
Graves, who also still runs a farming operation near Tarkio, says he looks forward to continuing to help out his constituents, including veteran's needs or assistance with Medicaid or Medicare.
As the Republican leader for the House's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves says one issue he is particularly interested in moving forward is an oversight on the dollars soon to be coming down from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
"$1.2 trillion is a tremendous amount of money and we're seeing that money just being shoved out the door and it leads to the opportunity for a lot of fraud and abuse in those programs," said Graves. "So we're going to be spending a lot of time in oversight just making sure the money is going where it was intended and that the intent of the law is being followed."
The win sets up a November General Election for Graves against Henry Martin, a U.S. Army Veteran who won the Democratic nomination with around 46% of the vote. Graves and Martin have squared off previously in the 2018 General Election. Graves won that contest with just over 65% of the vote.