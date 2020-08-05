(KMAland) -- Incumbent Republican Sam Graves will square off against Gena L. Ross in November for Missouri's Sixth Congressional District.
Graves -- from Tarkio -- has represented the district since 2001. He easily beat challenger Chris Ryan Tuesday night for the GOP nomination, garnering nearly 80% of the vote. Graves will face off against Ross -- who won a five-way race for the Democratic nomination.
A community college professor from Platte City, Ross tallied 32.8% of the vote, getting a big boost from Platte County, where she picked up over one-third of her total.
Jim Higgins was unchallenged for the Libertarian nomination for the race.