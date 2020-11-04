(Tarkio) -- It's becoming an Election Night tradition--Sam Graves giving a victory interview following his reelection to Congress.
The Tarkio Republican won an 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, winning Missouri's 6th Congressional District matchup over Democrat Gena Ross. Unofficial results show Graves with 258,895 votes, or 67%, to Ross' 118,753 votes, or 31%. In an interview on KMA's "Election Night in KMAland" coverage, Graves attributed his victory to his relationship with his district, which covers most of northern Missouri.
"I think it has as much to do with the fact that, you know, I've stayed grounded to my district," said Graves. "I'm home every single weekend, working on the farm, or out in the district, talking to folks and listening to their ideas, and what their thoughts and concerns area. It's something that's important to me. I represent the 6th district of Washington, D.C. I do not represent Washington back to the 6th district. I think that resonates with people, and I think it's important to people."
Graves has been on the front lines of northwest Missouri's recovery efforts from the 2019 flooding. A year-and-a-half after the disaster, he believes the recovery is progressing.
"The recovery has been good," he said, "and I've got to applaud the corps for getting in there and getting a lot of levee breeches closed, very, very fast. What needs to change, though, is that they have to chance the way the river is managed. It has to be managed based on flood control, and navigation. We cannot have other competing priorities like fish and wildlife, habitat, tourism--we can't have those competing because it creates problems. That's what the difference is."
Libertarian candidate Jim Higgins finished third with 8,152 votes, or 2% of the vote.