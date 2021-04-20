(Washington, D.C.) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says he is willing to work with the Biden Administration on an infrastructure deal, but he wants it to focus on roads and bridges.
President Biden unveiled a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal that would raise the corporate tax rate and invest in a number of projects throughout the country. Republicans in Congress have pushed back against the legislation, saying too much of it is not concerned with fixing the country's crumbling infrastructure. Graves -- who is a member of the House Transportation Committee -- says Congress' first priority should be getting legislation that provides funding for local road and bridge projects reauthorized.
"First of all, we have to do a Surface Transportation reauthorization, which comes through my committee," said Graves. "We do that every five years, and it was not completed last year, so there was an extension that was done. The unfortunate part last year was Speaker Pelosi took over the process and it became a very, very partisan piece of legislation."
Graves says the Biden Administration's proposal includes too many things that he doesn't consider infrastructure.
"Traditional infrastructure -- roads and bridges -- is only 6% of the total package," said Graves. "That's just simply wrong. If we're going to do infrastructure, then let's concentrate on what we need, on roads and bridges. That's what we have to do anyway in terms of that reauthorization. That's something that I don't like about this particular piece of legislation. I also worry that this is going to go the partisan route."
Graves says he hopes Democrats are willing to come to the table and compromise on an infrastrucure plan.
"I'm wide open to working on this," said Graves. "I have told the president that, and I have told Democrats -- the majority in the House of Representatives -- that we are willing to work. But the way that you get something done is through partnership. It's not partisanship. So, we'll have to wait and see which direction that they decide to take. We're putting together our priorities as we speak and what we would like to see in a bill. Once you come together on one side's and the other side's priorities, you work out the differences and you come to an agreement and then you have a bill that everybody can get behind, rather than it turning into a large fight."
Graves made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's Morning Line Program. You can hear his full interview on our Morning Line page at kmaland.com.