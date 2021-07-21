(Washington, D.C.) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says talks on an infrastructure proposal in Washington, D.C. have ballooned to include too many other items.
Members of the Senate are expected to take a procedural vote Wednesday as dueling infrastructure proposals make their way through that side of the chamber. Graves -- the ranking member on the House Transportation Committee -- says taking a vote before a compromise has been agreed to doesn't make sense.
"I don't see how it moves forward in the Senate when you don't have the very basic things that you need," said Graves. "There's no language yet out there when it comes to a bill on the Senate side, because they haven't come to any sort of compromise. It's just a mess right now, it really is."
Earlier this month, the House passed a $715 billion infrastructure bill on a largely party-line vote. Meanwhile, the Senate continues to debate a bipartisan compromise in the range of $600 billion, while another Democratic proposal includes other projects with a reported price tag of up to $3.5 trillion. Graves says all of the proposals lack adequate funding measures.
"That bill has absolutely no pay-fors in it either," said Graves. "Speaker Pelosi has been saying that we will just borrow the money and that interest rates are cheap. But when you're talking about a bill the size of what they are talking about, there's got to be some pay-fors in there. We just can't continue to borrow ourselves into oblivion."
Graves -- a Republican from Tarkio -- has called for the two parties to come to an agreement on a bill to reauthorize funding for the country's roads and bridges.
"It wasn't done last year, so we passed an extension on the existing surface transportation bill or highway and bridge bill," said Graves. "We're inside of a one-year extension, and that money runs out September 30th. It's critical that we get that done. That is the basis for the overall bill. That is the reason why we're even talking infrastructure."
Graves says the infrastructure package has grown and includes more and more projects that he doesn't consider infrastructure.
"It's moved away from traditional infrastructure," said Graves. "We're hearing things come out of the Speaker's office like 'human infrastructure' and 'Green New Deal.' All of these things are being put forth, and it's just adding up to trillions of dollars, rather than what we should be doing, which is a highway bill reauthorization in the neighborhood of approximately $500 billion."
While the debate continues over an infrastructure proposal, Graves is calling on his Democratic colleagues to come to the table to hammer out a compromise.
"The way to success is through partnership, not partisanship," said Graves. "That's where this is going. It is a completely partisan bill. Now we're looking at the Senate to try to move in the direction of some sort of compromise. And yet, here we go with Senator Schumer pushing through a cloture vote without any language. They are just turning this into a very partisan exercise. It doesn't have to be. Not when it comes to something like infrastructure or highways and bridges."
Graves made his comments on KMA's Morning Line program Wednesday. You can hear his full interview below.