(Washington) -- KMAland producers no doubt welcome the area's rainfall over the past few weeks.
But, recent precipitation is not enough to ease the continuing drought conditions in the region. One of the hardest-hit areas is northern Missouri, where Sam Graves serves as 6th district congressman. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Graves says he's talked to area farmers struggling with dry conditions, and urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide drought relief measures.
"In some of those areas that were really hit pretty hard," said Graves, "we wrote a letter to Secretary Vilsack, trying to get CRP (acres) released for haying and grazing. Unfortunately, that has come a little too late. Most of that ground now, the grass is in very poor shape. What that means is farmers are having to pay some very high costs for hay, and it's getting worse."
Additionally, the Tarkio Republican is pushing for relief for livestock producers struggling with the drought in the upcoming farm bill, which is still under negotiation.
"We've obviously got the farm bill coming up--they're going to be marking that up in September," he said. "We're possibly looking at some sort of livestock insurance program, much like we have a crop insurance program. I know that's not going to help this year, but it's looking forward. Right now, we just want to release all of that CRP for haying and grazing, and be able to get some more feed for those cattle out there."
Graves says the drought adds to issues farmers along the Missouri River are still dealing with in the wake of the 2019 flooding.
"We produce 100% of the food and fiber in the United States, and big chunk of it for the world," said Graves. "We have the safest, the most abundant and the cheapest food supply in the world. But, if you throw the weather on top of that, it makes it very hard to make ends meet from one year to the next. You can absorb a bad year, but when you have bad years piled on top, it certainly doesn't help. And, when you go from one extreme to the other, it makes it that much harder."
Provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill expire September 30th. Though Graves anticipates granting a two-month extension of the current bill, he expects the 2023 bill to be set before the next growing season.