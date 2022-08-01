(Tarkio) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves faces multiple challengers in Tuesday's Missouri Republican Primary.
The Tarkio Republican and incumbent for Missouri's 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives faces four challengers for the spot he has held since 2001. The vast 6th Congressional District covers northern Missouri from Kansas to Illinois, encompassing 36 counties, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties in KMAland. Graves says a call to ensure northern Missourians are represented in Washington D.C. is what prompted him to run for another term.
"I think that's extraordinarily important because I don't represent D.C. -- it's the district -- and that's what I've been doing for some time now," said Graves. "The voters have blessed me with the the opportunity to do that, and I hope they give me the opportunity to do that for another term."
Graves, who also still runs a farming operation near Tarkio, says he looks forward to continuing to help out his constituents, including veteran's needs or assistance with Medicaid or Medicare.
As the Republican leader for the House's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves says one issue he is particularly interested in moving forward is an oversight on the dollars soon to be coming down from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
"$1.2 trillion is a tremendous amount of money and we're seeing that money just being shoved out the door and it leads to the opportunity for a lot of fraud and abuse in those programs," said Graves. "So we're going to be spending a lot of time in oversight just making sure the money is going where it was intended and that the intent of the law is being followed."
The 6th Congressional District isn't the only federal race hotly contested in Missouri. Over 20 candidates have thrown their names in the hat for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Senator Roy Blunt, who announced he would not be running for re-election. While every election is different, Graves says this year likely has drawn more interest, particularly in the senate race due to the vacant seat.
"You've got a lot of individuals that are interested in doing that and I think that has more to do with it than anything else," said Graves. "It's going to be interesting to see because Missouri is a winner take all state -- there's no runoff after a primary or a general for that matter. Whoever gets the most votes, that's the individual that's going to advance to the general."
While he doesn't take any election cycle for granted, Graves says he hopes voters give him another chance to continue representing Missourians Tuesday. Other candidates vying for the GOP nomination include Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, John Dady, and Christopher Ryan. The winner would take on the winner between three Democratic nominees, including Henry Martin, Charles West, and Michael Howard in the November general elections. Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.