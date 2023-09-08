(Washington) -- With Congress back in session, attention shifts to formulating a farm bill.
September 30th is the deadline for congressional representatives to pass the 2023 Farm Bill, or extending the existing 2018 provisions. One of the stumbling blocks involves spending and proposed work requirements for nutrition programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says a rural/urban divide bogged down the previous bill five years ago.
"We got into a fight the last time we passed the farm bill," said Graves. "That was between the urban areas and, obviously, the rural areas. What's interesting about the farm bill is that the vast majority of it--in fact, 90% of it--is all nutrition programs. Only 10% of it actually deals with production agriculture. You hear concern about that. Well, we may end up in that fight."
However, Graves doesn't expect the same level of debate over nutrition programs in this round. The Tarkio Republican stresses the importance of finalizing a new bill.
"The farm bill is what makes sure that our food policy is intact," he said, "and that we have the cheapest, most abundant and safest food supply in the world. That's because of the legislation we work on in the farm bill. A lot of people--consumers out there--they don't make that connection. They don't understand that is why their food is cheap when they go into the grocery store, and it's always on the shelf, and it's as safe as it can be."
Outside of the SNAP debate, Graves doesn't expect other roadblocks to progress on the farm bill this month.
"I talked to (Pennsylvania Congressman) GT Thompson, who's chair of the ag committee," said Graves. "They're going to start the markup in committee next week. At the worst case, it will be the week after. I'm looking for us to have a bill out of the House before the end of September--which is a good sign. Obviously, the Senate, they have a much different schedule--it's a little bit harder to get stuff scheduled on their side. But, I'm hoping to see the farm bill finalized at least before the end of October."
The congressman anticipates only a short extension of the existing bill past the end of this year. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here: