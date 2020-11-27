(Washington) -- Congress is making it more difficult for FEMA to "claw back" assistance mistakenly awarded to disaster victims who applied for it in good faith.
Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act. Sponsored by Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the bill updates current law by requiring FEMA to waive the debt of someone who received the agency's assistance--in cases where no fraud has been committed--after the agency later determines it mistakenly granted the assistance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Tarkio Republican says the bill is based on a situation involving a Holt County flood victim.
"We had some individuals who lost their home in the 2019 flooding," said Graves. "One particular individual was paid over $12,000 in FEMA assistance money to help him get back on his feet. He was later then told that he didn't qualify after they approved the money, and he was told that he had to pay it back. Well, the money was already spent by him rebuilding his house."
Graves says similar incidents have occurred with flood victims up and down the Missouri River since last year's flooding. He says disaster victims will now be protected from FEMA clawbacks in the future.
"It makes sure that people aren't going to be revictimized as a result of FEMA making a mistake," said Graves. "Again, we make sure that nobody can commit fraud in this process. This is just folks that simply applied for the assistance, they received the assistance, then FEMA comes back and says, 'no, you're going to have to pay that back.'"
The bill also ensures that FEMA reports to Congress on the number of mistakes it makes in individual assistance award determinations, and the agency's efforts to minimize similar errors in the future.
"FEMA's going to have to do a better job of making a determination," said the congressman. "And, if they don't, then they're going to lose out as a result of this. But, they're longer going to be allowed to claw that money back, take that money back, after they've already assigned it."
