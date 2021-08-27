(Tarkio) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is among those reacting to the deadly explosions near the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.
Officials at the Pentagon and Afghanistan's Ministry of Health reported Friday that 90 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemen were killed in the bomb blasts. The group ISIS-K is claiming responsibility for the attacks, which occurred during continued evacuation efforts from the warn-torn country. In a statement released late Thursday, Graves said, quote, "my heart breaks for these fallen heroes, their families and their fellow service members still fighting in Kabul. They’ve shown immense courage and compassion in the face of impossible odds. They never should have been put in this position in the first place."
Ironically, Graves spoke of the continuing danger terrorism poses to America in a recent interview with KMA News. Despite improvements to the nation's intelligence networks, the Tarkio Republican says the threat of terrorism still worries him.
"Our intelligence agencies work diligently," said Graves, "but the saying was--and it was Donald Rumsfeld that used to say it--he says, 'we have to be right every single day on trying to outthink the terrorists, and what their next plan is. They only have to be right once to get an attack.' So, it makes it very hard, and you have to think outside the box."
Graves says one of the problems is that Americans have become complacent to terroristic threats. Based on continuing briefings from security officials, he says the U.S. is still vulnerable to terrorism.
"Every time we get a threat analysis from our security agencies when they talk to Congress--and those are all classified," he said, "you walk out of there feeling very vulnerable, and the country's vulnerable, and you worry about not only yourself and your family, but also your friends, neighbors and constituents. It's one of those things that it takes me a couple days before I can sleep at night some times when I can get that threat analysis report. It's the vulnerability and complacency that worries me more than anything else."
Graves' interview was part of an upcoming special series of reports marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. "9/11 Plus 20" airs September 7th through 10th on KMA News.