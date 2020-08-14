(Washington) -- As negotiations are stalled in the nation's capital on a new coronavirus relief package, parts of KMAland are seeing the benefits of an earlier relief bill.
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves this week applauded the announcement of several CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants for entities across his region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says planning commissions are some of the main recipients of the grant money from the measure passed in Congress earlier this summer.
"These are going to allow planning commissions--whether it's Mo-Kan Development or Northwest Regional Council of Government, the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission--it's going to help small businesses recover, which is probably the biggest thing."
Both the Mo-Kan Development Agency of St. Joseph and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in Maryville will receive $400,000 grants. The Tarkio Republican also says rural hospitals will benefit from the funding.
"We have a lot of rural hospitals throughout the Midwest that depend on traffic coming through," he said. "And, when COVID hit, a lot of people just quit going to the hospital, quit using the hospital, and we obviously don't have the infection rates in the rural areas like we have in many of the urban areas. So, that was a big help when it came to the hospitals."
With the Senate in recess until September 8th, talks between Congress and the White House on a new relief package have ground to a halt. Graves, however, says he's confident an agreement on a new relief bill will be reached before provisions in the earlier package run out.
"We have time, at least for a little bit, when it comes to the second package before the first package starts to run out," said Graves. "I do expect negotiations to start back up in September, when they come back in. They're about a trillion dollars about between the two, with the House and Senate Democrats and Republicans. But, I foresee this happening."
Graves says the U.S. House is on 24-hour notice to vote in case congressional Republicans and Democrats come to a compromise.
"It needs to be done," he said. "We need to plus-up a lot of these programs that have simply been drawn down as a result. It's not the end of the world, yet, but it needs to happen at least in September--the first part of September. I do think that will take place--particularly if they can do negotiations face to face. It's much more productive to do face-to-face negotiations than over a ZOOM call, or something like that."
Currently, Graves says an agreement hinges on two roadblocks---liability protection for businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits, and extending unemployment benefits. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.