(Washington, D.C.) -- Several public safety measures regarding safe commercial parking and disaster relief are beginning to make their way through Congress.
Late last month, the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved several public safety bills for discussion on the house floor. One of those bills is the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which creates a fund through fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Transportation to provide parking for commercial motor vehicles on the federal-aid highway system. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves serves as the Republican leader on the committee. He says the need arose after new electronic logging devices were implemented for truckers who can only be on the road for so long at a time.
"These are keeping track of the amount of hours that a driver is driving, and there's not much latitude when it comes to the end of your maximum amount of time -- you have to stop," said Graves. "That's created a problem around country when it comes to truck parking so that those truckers can pull over, be able to take their mandatory rest break and that sort of thing. There's just not enough truck parking."
The bill requires the DOT to provide competitive grants to states, planning organizations, local governments, or other public agencies for projects providing parking along or near federal-aid highways.
Additionally, Graves says the lack of parking around the country often results in another issue.
"It creates problems because sometimes a trucker is forced to pull into an unsafe location like along a road shoulder, or on an on ramp or off ramp, or something like that," said Graves.
Other public safety measures approved by the committee include the Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2022, which Graves says would simplify seeking assistance following a major disaster. Particularly he says increasing the effectiveness of FEMA is of importance.
"Whether that is a tornado or something like a flood which we have to deal with in our part of the country all the time, you want to make sure that FEMA gets in there and they're very responsive and very helpful quickly," said Graves. "They are able to organize, move into an area, and get the help out to those individuals that have now become homeless in many cases."
The bill would develop a universal application for federal disaster assistance for individuals in areas impacted by major disasters and remove the requirement that households must be rendered uninhabitable to be eligible for hazard mitigation assistance. Graves says the latter also ties in with a FEMA clawback bill passed in Congress that worked to prevent homeowners from losing dollars they had already been granted.
"We've seen FEMA come in and provide dollars for instance to say a family that's lost their home or whatever the case may be, and we've actually seen this in Craig, Missouri, and then what FEMA does they come back in and say 'well it looks like you didn't qualify for that money so we want to take it back," said Graves. "This is after somebody has already spent those dollars trying to rebuild their home or get their home habitable."
Graves made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview below: