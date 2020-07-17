(Tarkio) -- Seeking "better, stronger, quicker" solutions to flood control--that's one of the goals of the reauthorization of a bill backed by Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves.
Earlier this week, Graves, along with colleagues on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, introduced the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, or WRDA. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Tarkio Republican says the bipartisan bill would renew programs relating to river management, flood control, navigation, ports, locks and dams. Full of what he calls "good things," Graves says the measure would help spur the resiliency of communities still recovering from the Missouri River flooding of 2019.
"Now, we're in the situation where they build back to the same levels every time," said Graves. "Then, they have to turn right back around, and do it again. This is going to allow us some latitude on this. It prohibitions the construction of what we call Interception Rearing Complexes--or IRCs. These are habitat development experiments that have been proven not to work, and they create problems when it comes to management of the river for us as individuals. So, we have put a prohibition on any more of those being constructed."
Graves say the bill also contains provisions allowing for the construction of stronger levees, providing more protection for areas struck by floodwaters last year.
"We've allowed for non-federal levees, the corps to be able to come in, and provide assistance in fixing those levees," he said, "because it is a system up and down. And, if you only have part of our levees in, and part of them aren't in, because they're not federal levees, then you're still going to flood. It's going to flood right behind the non-federal levees, and create the same problems."
Approved unanimously in the House Transportation Committee, WRDA now faces a vote in the full House before the end of the year. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.