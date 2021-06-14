(Washington) -- President Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva Wednesday comes amid a backdrop of tension.
Relations between the U.S. and Russia were further strained recently by a series of cyberware attacks against American companies. Two major companies were targeted within the past month:
Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel in the southeastern U.S., and the JBS meat production company, with facilities located in Iowa. Both companies paid millions of dollars in ransom in order to restore operations. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says Biden must send a strong message to Putin that such attacks will not be tolerated.
"We don't know if it was the Russian government," said Graves. "We don't think it was, but they need to improve their security, obviously, to prevent things like this from happening in the future. The president needs to be tough about it, and that needs to be the important thing. If you show weakness, than these things are never going to stop."
At the same time, the Tarkio Republican says action must be taken on a domestic level to ensure law enforcement and investigative agencies have the tools necessary to prevent future cyberattacks.
"We have to make sure our intelligence agencies have every single resource at their need," he said. "to be able to figure what is going to happen next. We also have to make sure that all of those resources have everything they need to prevent those attacks in the first place."
Graves says the margin of error in preventing cybersecurity breaches is small.
"The terrorists only have to be right one time to really mess up the grid in the United States," said the congressman. "We have to be right every single day to try to prevent these things from happening. It's a very tough thing to do. You have to constantly think outside the box when it comes to figuring out what the next attack is going to be, how is it going to come about, what area is going to be. Is going to be the electrical grid? Is it going to be fuel or natural gas? What is the next thing that's going to be attacked that is going to cripple productivity here in the United States?"
Putin has denied his country's involvement in the cyberattacks.