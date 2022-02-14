(Gravity) -- One small KMAland community got a shoutout during the big game Sunday.
Founded in the early 1880s, with a current population of 154 strong, the city of Gravity sits north of Bedford on Highway 148, and little did they know that come Super Bowl Sunday, there name would be plastered all over social media. During Super Bowl 56 Sunday, a Turbo Tax Live advertisement named "Matchmaker" featured a man who invested in cryptocurrency from his hometown of Gravity, Iowa. Gravity Mayor Charles Ambrose says the shoutout didn't come as a complete surprise as the city had been contacted previously about an ad campaign.
"We had been contacted back in the early fall from an ad company that wanted to know if it would be okay to use Gravity's logo in an ad campaign," Ambrose said. "We didn't know at the time what they we're going to do with it, but agreed to let them as long as they didn't try to copyright it or anything. And I found out just a couple of days ago what they were going to do with it."
Ambrose says he and the community enjoyed the cameo on one of the largest stages possible.
"I guess it's unusual, I don't know, I had been told a day or two before what was coming so I wasn't completely surprised," Ambrose said. "I guess all I can it's kind of neat for a little town to get that kind of exposure."
Despite the towns smaller size, Ambrose say he still has a lot of pride for the small town and enjoyed the coverage.
"Like a lot of little towns in southern Iowa, we've really struggled lately, there's not a whole lot here," Ambrose said. "But, I've lived here most of my life, and I think it's an awful good place to live, and I'm glad to live here."
The ad also featured one of the town's slogans "We're Down to Earth" featured on a t-shirt worn by one of the actors. You can view the advertisement below: