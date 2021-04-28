(Hamburg) — A Gravity man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Fremont County Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to a crash around 8:15 a.m. on 310th Street west of 265th Avenue, just west of Hamburg. The patrol says 53-year-old Joseph McMullen was driving a 2017 Volvo Truck westbound on 310th when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck entered the ditch and overturned, coming to rest in water.
McMullen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny by Gude Funeral Home. The crash remains under investigation.