(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have found their new city clerk and treasurer.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council appointed current Deputy City Clerk Paula Gray as the new city clerk and treasurer. The move comes after the council voted to make the dual role its own position in March. City Manager Gary McClarnon has been serving in the position since 2007. After posting the job internally and an interview with Gray and Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill, McClarnon tells KMA News Gray fits the current need for the role and brings years of experience in city government.
"(Gray) is very knowledge in city business and has been with us almost nine years -- she started out as a utility billing clerk so she definitely has that knowledge level and then when Diane Stanton retired she became the deputy city clerk and has been doing that for two years," said McClarnon. "I just felt like this was the right time to go ahead and promote her to that next level and feel that she'll do a tremendous job."
McClarnon says the city had him take over the clerk and treasurer duties in April of 2007 due to being in a financial bind. But, with the finances in a better place and McClarnon considering retirement in the near future, he felt it was time to re-establish the separate role.
A lifelong Clarinda resident and nearly nine-year employee at city hall, Gray says she looks forward to jumping into the new role and taking on additional supervisor duties.
"I'm excited to get started with learning the finance side of the city which I haven't done yet," she said. "I was water clerk when I started and then moved into deputy clerk and now the city clerk."
Gray has also served as the Assistant Director at Grandma's House Daycare and previously handled payroll at Barker Implement, which later merged into AgriVision. On top of the billing side, McClarnon says Gray had already begun learning new skills and taking on additional responsibilities in city hall.
"She's been learning how to do more with building permits, zoning codes, and the board of adjustment -- that's something that she's picked up recently that she's done a very good job with," he said. "She's also very good with our cemetery -- our cemetery is very large and she's learned a lot about the cemetery business and takes care of that as well."
McClarnon adds Gray has also been helping out with payroll and accounts payable. Gray hopes taking on the role can also assist in the transition when McClarnon eventually decides to retire, and a new city manager is attempting to learn the ropes specific to Clarinda.
"The fact that Gary is retiring and then I'll probably end up being the seasoned employee, just so there's a transition with a new (manager) and Gary leaving so we're not completely thinking 'what's going on here,'" said Gray. "Just so that I can learn what (Gary) knows and make a better transition when he leaves."
Gray will officially move into the new position on May 22. In other business, the council approved a resolution to issue taxable hospital revenue bonds in an aggregated principal amount not exceeding $9.5 million and authorizing and approving a fourth supplemental indenture of trust towards the construction and renovation projects at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. McClarnon says the city-issued bonds are due to the facility serving as a municipal hospital, which are then paid back through hospital revenues.