(Treynor) -- Changes are coming soon for the Treynor Can Kennel.
For the past 24 years, the Treynor Optimist Club has provided youth groups in town with over $210,000 in direct support from the can kennel. However, Optimist Club Member John Klein tells KMA news that that operation has depended on a partnership with the redemption center operated by the Glenwood Resource Center, which would pay its clients for their efforts at their Sheltered Workshop in Glenwood. With the state closing the GRC next year, Klein says the club and their partners are scrambling to find a center within a reasonable distance to collect the items each month.
"On the large scale we deal with, we have no place to take the many, many bags--up to 50 bags of 55 gallons each--or a redemption center to get these cashed in," said Klein.
With operations slowing down at the GRC, Klein adds they have already been informed that the center can no longer provide the transportation of the redeemables or take any more cans or bottles into their redemption center. Thus, Klein says the Optimist Club met with their local youth leaders this past weekend to discuss the future of the can kennel. With the consensus of wanting to keep the kennel up and running, Klein adds they were able to find one redemption center--Brenda's MCF Redemption in Atlantic--that would take their large quantities without sorting the items by brand.
"Dividing them by brand means all of the Pepsi products here, all the Coke products here, all the 7Up products here, all the Budweiser here, all the Miller here, and the Coors here, and who knows how many other smaller brands," Klein explained. "That is exceedingly expensive in labor to separate each can into into a separate brand to a distributor."
Klein says they plan to do a three-month trial with Brenda's MCF Redemption. Each month, different youth groups sort the items at the kennel by material, and now, Klein adds, they will be responsible for transporting the items on the 90-minute round trip to Atlantic.
"Because we're a fairly rural community, most youth organizations have kids with parents on a farm of some kind with livestock and they have a livestock or other covered trailer that they can haul the cans into and take them to Atlantic," he said.
He adds an Optimist Club member who is a retired farmer with a livestock trailer has offered to provide transportation. However, it would be a $300 charge for his time, fuel, and mileage to the respective youth group.
Additionally, Klein expressed displeasure with the bottle bill passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2022 that let grocery stores stop accepting empty bottles and cans and paying deposits. The bill also had redemption centers see their per-container handling fee increased to three cents. Meanwhile, wholesale beer and pop distributors can keep the money from unredeemed containers. Klein feels the bill also discourages the practice of can and bottle purchasers from getting their $0.05 back due to fewer centers available and additional profits now possible for distributors.
"If that can does not get recycled, then the five-cent deposit you paid on that can goes directly into the distributors' pocket--in other words it's not public money, it's not consumer money, and now if you don't redeem they get paid for it," said Klein. "That, to me, is just a slap in the face of people who want to do the right thing."
While they have a temporary solution, Klein is hopeful that somebody might open a new redemption center closer to Treynor or that the legislature this next session will reconsider the changes to the bottle bill.