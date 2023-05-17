(Shenandoah) -- Preparations continue for another blockbuster production for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group.
Members of the infamous T-birds were among those rehearsing Tuesday evening for the upcoming SWITG presentation of "Grease." An all-star cast of young performers--including some "triple threats"--join some grizzled stage veterans in the rendition of the classic Broadway musical and movie at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Mason Saner plays the lead male role of Danny, the "cool leader" of the T-birds. Saner says there's more to Danny than meets the eye.
"Everyone is kind of just looking up to him," said Mason, "and everybody thinks that the T-birds are the hot stuff of the town, and everything. Really, Danny has kind of a softer, goofy side that gets shoved to the side. There's a lot of societal pressure and peer pressure on him and everything, and that kind of comes out with Sandy."
Sophia Adkins portrays Sandy, Danny's love interest.
"She's very sweet and very innocent, as her friends would like to say," said Sandy. "Maybe not in a good--they don't think so. But, she meets Danny--whom she met over the summer--who's kind of a bad boy at this school that she wasn't planning on going to originally. So, they meet again, and have some contrasting personalities, and that creates some tensions--but it's really fun."
Complicating things is the leader of the Pink Ladies, Marty--played by another SWITG stalwart, Alexa Munsinger.
"The best way I can explain it, and how my mom (Shawn Munsinger) the director kind of explains Marty is that she thinks she's mature, but she's really not," said Alexa. "She tries really hard to show it, but it doesn't really work. She's not very smart, but she tries to be."
Various performance dates are set for "Grease." Showtimes are May 25th-27th at 7:30 p.m., May 28th at 1 p.m., June 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m., and June 4th at 2 and 7 p.m. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061, or email SWITG@SWITG.org.