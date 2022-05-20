(Sioux Falls) -- As fuel prices continue to sit over $4 a gallon, Great Western Bank, a subdivision of First Interstate Bank, hopes to cushion its employee's costs at the pump.
The Sioux Falls-based regional bank began providing a fuel stipend for all its employees with annual salaries of $65,000 or less in mid-April on each payroll, currently anticipated to last through June. According to AAA, the national average price of regular unleaded gas hit a record-high Thursday at $4.58 per gallon -- up $0.48 from this time last month -- while diesel hit a record high of $5.56 Sunday. Regional Branch Manager in Shenandoah John Balta says Great Western is giving $65 to its employees after an initial installment of $130.
"Prices are going so high, and not only on the gas, on everything," said Balta. "I went to the store and groceries we're really sky rocketing. This helps a lot of families be able to afford gas and not worry so much about what they're going to do--do they need to feed their families or do they need to put gas in their car."
In Iowa, regular unleaded gas sits at a record-high $4.16 per gallon, which it reached on Thursday.
Balta says the employee reception at his branch has been extremely positive.
"They were really, really content and astonished, because what company gives you a raise just for gas," said Balta. "I've been talking with different friends and family and spreading the word that my work did something like this for everybody. So, everybody was content, like really happy."
Additionally, he says the incentive may even benefit rural employees more.
"If you live in a big city you might be able to commute," said Balta. "But here in southwest Iowa, for example, I live in Red Oak--I live 25 minutes away from here (Shenandoah)--and no one lives really close to me, so I drive by myself. So that helps me a lot personally to not worry so much about the price of the gas."
Rob Bitter, a spokesperson for Great Western, says the incentive could undoubtedly be adjusted should fuel prices continue to set record highs. But, it ultimately depends on the bank's employee's needs.
"If fuel prices go up, we'll absolutely look at expanding this program, continuing it and making sure that everyone has what they need to get to work, pay for groceries, and fill up their tanks in the car," said Bitter. "Ultimately, we can't speak to what's happening in the future, but we can speak to the fact that we're going to take care of our employees."
In February, Great Western Bank became a subdivision of First Interstate Bank and will fully integrate later this month, on May 23.