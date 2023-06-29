(Shenandoah) – After being closed for the last year, the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum is set to reopen its doors to the public Saturday.
Museum officials announced this month that the building will open Saturday, July 1st from 1-4 p.m. and then will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-4 p.m. going forward. Museum Director Becky Barr says issues with mold and humidity forced the museum’s closure last summer.
"We had a situation that came up last summer where our humidity got really high in the museum," said Barr. "Unfortunately, we had some mold start growing in the museum. We had to close down to get that taken care of."
Barr says the reopening was made possible by an extensive cleanup effort that included public donations and members of the museum’s board, as well as professionals.
"We had a company come out of Bedford that came in and did all of the major cleanup for us," said Barr. "I had lots of great help from the community that brought in tubs to put our moldy items in, so that we can continue to clean those as we need to. Our board members were great in helping come in and do that also."
As part of remediation efforts, the museum has installed a new system that includes humidifiers for the winter and dehumidifiers for the summer. The museum is now storing items in plastic tubs rather than cardboard to prevent mold growth. Barr says there are a few displays that won’t be up for the initial opening this weekend.
"Some of our displays are still in progress of being put back together, because we had to take things apart to clean," said Barr. "We will be opening our regular hours starting Saturday from 1-4 and then we'll be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4. Some of the displays we're keeping undercover until we have a grand opening sometime in August where we'll have some new items that we are going to be showing off."
For more information on the museum, you can visit the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society’s Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Barr below.