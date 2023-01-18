(Shenandoah) -- Historical calendars celebrating business history in Shenandoah are on sale now from the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society.
Becky Barr is museum director and she says the calendars are popular every year.
"We've been doing the calendars for several years," said Barr. "People in the community and even outside the community like to see all of the historical pictures and the facts that go along with the pictures."
Museum Assistant Tori Hopp was charged with putting together this year's calendar. Barr says the theme of this year's calendar centers around various businesses in town.
"We try to do different pictures every year," said Barr. "Because we've done the calendars for several years, she had to go back through our archives and find ones that we hadn't put in for awhile. This year, she did concentrate on some different businesses in town and did the historical significance of those."
The calendars are on sale for $5 and can be obtained by calling (712) 246-1669, messaging the historical society's Facebook page or stopping by the museum Wednesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. Proceeds from the calendar sales go towards general upkeep, which includes a massive mold cleanup project that has been ongoing at the museum since July. Barr says volunteers have been sorting and cleaning materials that were stored in the back room of the museum, but the project should hit a new gear soon.
"Our restoration company is supposed to be coming in in the next couple of weeks," said Barr. "That should go extremely fast, I hope, once they get in there and really get everything else cleaned up. Our goal is to be open the first of April, possibly the end of March, but it will probably be the first of April. We are normally closed in January and February anyway."
While restoration work continues, Barr says the museum could use more plastic tubs to help store the materials once they are cleaned.
"If anyone has any empty tubs that they are not using and they would like to donate to us or let us borrow them for a few months while we're moving things around," said Barr. "We have filled up all of the tubs that we have received. We still have plenty of cleaning products. People were very gracious in bringing in cleaning products and rags."
For more information on the museum, visit the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Barr below.