(Clarinda) -- Outgoing Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says he is leaving the position to pursue a career that better aligns with his passions.
Earlier this week, Grebert submitted his letter of resignation to the county's EMA board after serving in the position since March 2017. Prior to serving as the EMA Coordinator, Grebert was the police chief in Shenandoah for nine years. Grebert tells KMA News his heart remains in the law enforcement profession.
"I wasn't feeling fulfilled in my duties," said Grebert. "I wanted to be in law enforcement again. After talking to my wife, we came to the conclusion that that was my passion that made me more happy, so I needed to pursue that."
When Grebert took over in 2017, Page County law enforcement and emergency personnel struggled with radio coverage under the county's VHF radio system. Shortly after he took over, the county launched a $1.7 million upgrade to take the system digital. Grebert -- who oversaw the project -- says the radio coverage has come a long ways from when he was police chief in Shenandoah.
"We had very, very spotty coverage," said Grebert. "I remember at times taking my radio off my belt and trying to hold it up in the air just to get a signal, even on Highway 59 by Casey's in town. When I first got the position as EMA Coordinator, we worked with Motorola to get the digital radio system -- the ISICS system that the state is now using -- into Page County and supplementing the state system with local enhancements, which we have two towers."
In January 2019, the county officially cutover to the new digital system. Grebert says law enforcement has better coverage now and that whoever takes over his role will have just a few minor issues to iron out.
"We have portable coverage just about everywhere," said Grebert. "We have some radio issues in spots that we are working with Motorola currently still to this today, working with them to iron out those spots and figure out the best way to get the radios to where they work wherever we need them."
Aside from the radio project, Grebert implemented a drone program through his office that has assisted law enforcement and fire departments and he has also laid the groundwork for the county to establish an emergency operations center that could be used in the event of a natural disaster. The county's EMA board is expected to meet next Thursday to discuss the next steps in filling Grebert's role. In the interim, county officials have reached out to Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman for help if the county encounters severe weather or a natural disaster. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer will oversee scheduling at the county's dispatch center until a replacement is hired.