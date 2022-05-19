Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 90F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.