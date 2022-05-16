(Clarinda) -- After just over five years on the job, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert has resigned.
Page County EMA Commission Chair Chuck Morris says Grebert submitted his resignation Monday. Grebert was hired to the job in March 2017 after serving nine years as police chief in Shenandoah. He succeeded Marvin McClarnon in the role.
During his tenure as EMA Coordinator, Grebert oversaw the completion of a massive upgrade to the county's emergency communications system, which included switching from an analog to digital system.
Morris says County Sheriff Lyle Palmer will begin overseeing scheduling for dispatchers in the county's communications center in Grebert's absence and that he has asked Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman to assist in the event of a natural disaster. The EMA Commission is currently scheduled to meet on May 26th to discuss the next steps in finding a replacement.
KMA News will have more on this story as it becomes available.