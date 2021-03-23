(Clarinda) -- KMAland officials are among those urging residents to prepare for another severe storm season.
National Weather Service officials have declared this week Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Nebraska. Each year, the weather service dedicates this week to extolling the dangers of various weather hazards, and the need for having a plan in place in case disaster strikes with tornadoes, severe thunderstorms (such as last year's derecho), flooding and other events. Local officials are also reminding residents to gear up for another storm season. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert stressed the need for planning in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"You should have a plan about what you're going to do," said Grebert, "whether you're a family member inside a house. You're going to need to get your gear together. You need to have a weather radio, if possible, or some sort of battery operated scanner, or flashlights, pillows and blankets. Wherever you have your tornado (site), you need to have your severe weather (shelter) ready to go. Again, the best place is in the interior of the house, a lower level, and stuff like that."
Severe Weather Awareness includes the annual tornado drill. Civil defense sirens will sound across the region Wednesday morning at 11. In addition to a later hour of the morning, Grebert says this year's drill is different than in past years.
"Generally, the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado watch," said Grebert. "It will come over the teletype to the dispatch center, and we will page out to all the first responders a tornado watch. That's not going to happen this year. This year, they're just going to send out the one (warning)--it will be tornado warning message that comes from the National Weather Service."
Grebert says the tornado drill is a helpful ritual for many reasons.
"One is for the first responders," said Grebert, "so that we'll know that when we send our pages out, everyone is receiving them on a timely manner. Also, the Alert Iowa system will send out a message, so you should get an alert over your phones about the test tornado warning. Then, there's the outdoor warning sirens. We'll get to see if all those are operational--the turning on, the turning off, making sure those can be heard outside."
Contrary to popular belief, Grebert says the sirens are outdoor warning systems intended to alert people outside houses or buildings.
"The biggest complaint we get is people say they can't hear those in their house when they go off," he said. "I try to stress that these are outdoor warning sirens. These are designed to get you to go back into your house. They're not designed to be heard in every house and every town."
He advises listening to a battery-operated radio, weather radio or scanner to monitor the latest weather developments. Grebert also urges residents to register for Alert Iowa in order to receive the latest storm warning information on their phones or email. You can register for Alert Iowa through the Page County Emergency Management website, or the county's regular website.