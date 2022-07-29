(Clarinda) -- A longtime figure in public safety in Page County has returned to the Clarinda Police Department.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to Officer Kris Grebert at the Clarinda City Council's regular meeting Wednesday. Grebert joins the police department after serving as the Page County Emergency Management Coordinator since 2017. He resigned from the role in May. A 2001 graduate of the 182nd Iowa Law Enforcement Basic Academy, Brothers says Grebert brings extensive experience in law enforcement, including in Clarinda.
"Kris served on the Clarinda Police Department from 2001 to 2005, at which time he left the law enforcement profession to dabble in private business for a while," said Grebert. "He did that, and then decided he wanted to return to law enforcement. He served on the Essex, Iowa Police Department from 2006 through 2008, and the Shenandoah Police Department from 2008 through 2016."
Brothers says Grebert began his current service with the police department on July 4. He adds Grebert is a face many likely recognize in Clarinda and Page County.
"Probably most of you know Kris or are familiar with Kris, he is a lifelong resident of Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1990," said Brothers. "And he resides in Clarinda with his wife Rhonda."
Grebert joins what Brothers says is a full-strength department after Officer Zach Matney joined the force and graduated from the academy in December.